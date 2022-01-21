FOX 7 Discussion: 5G rollout and aviation concerns

Service providers are starting rolling out 5G cell service across the country, but airlines and the FAA worry it could cause problems for flights.

Mike Slack, a licensed pilot & aviation attorney in Austin, joins FOX 7's Rebecca Thomas to discuss the impacts AT&T's 5G expansion could have on flights in the area.

Slack starts the conversation by making one thing clear: "5G is not gonna make planes fall right out of the sky, that is a bad rumor."

The aviation attorney explained that the 5G frequencies interfere with instruments pilots use to land, and to measure how close they are to the ground. Slack says this issue would be likely to arise when a pilot is trying to land a plane in bad weather. The 5G frequencies and the frequencies of the instruments being used by the pilot are similar, thus creating interference.

Airlines and the FAA are asking for more time to prepare for the possible issue before the 5G rollout is complete.

