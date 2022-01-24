FOX 7 Discussion: A look back at Biden's first year as president

January 20th marked one year since President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

At the end of Biden’s first year in office, economic anxiety is higher than a year ago, and many feel the pandemic is not at all under control. His job rating in both these areas is down in recent months, and over half of voters disapprove of Biden’s performance overall.

Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Project Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, join Mike Warren to share their opinion's on the president's first year in office.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter