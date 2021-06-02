FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott approves penalties for defunding police in Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed several bills into law that he calls "Back the Blue legislation."
The legislation includes taking aim at cities that defund their police departments and enforcing higher penalties on law enforcement obstruction.
Travis County GOP Chairman and Save Austin Now co-founder Matt Mackowiak joins Mike Warren to share his opinions on the legislation.
