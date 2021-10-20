FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott claims Biden has 'abandoned Texas'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the Biden administration has abandoned Texas.

On FOX News, Abbott stated:

"The Biden administration has completely abandoned those ranchers. The Biden administration has completely abandoned all the people who live on the border, and they've abandoned people in the state of Texas and Murray. These are counties and these are people who traditionally have voted Democrat. The Biden administration is ignoring and he's putting them in danger. And you heard that rancher talk about the need to carry a gun. Remember, Biden said there was no need for anybody, ever, ever to have a gun, more than six bullets or six rounds, or whatever the case may be. These are people who need the firepower to be able to deal with the cartels who may be coming across the border here."

Jamarr Brown, the co-executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, join Mike Warren to talk about what Abbott said on FOX News.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter