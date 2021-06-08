FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott signs law banning vaccine passports

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 968 Monday which prohibits COVID-19 vaccine passports, as well as prevents businesses from asking about vaccine information.

Abbott shared a video about the bill on Twitter and Texas has been both praised and criticized about SB 968 on social media.

Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas and Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak join Rebecca Thomas to discuss Abbott signing Senate Bill 968 which prohibits COVID-19 vaccine passports.

