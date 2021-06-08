Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill banning COVID-19 vaccine passports

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 968 Monday which prohibits COVID-19 vaccine passports, as well as prevents businesses from asking about vaccine information.

"No business or government entity can require a person to provide a vaccine passport or any vaccine information as a condition from receiving any service or entering any place," said Abbott.

A vaccine passport is a way for people to prove that they’ve been vaccinated against certain viruses, in this case, COVID-19.

"Texas is open 100% and we want to make sure you have the freedom to go where you want without limits," said Abbott.

Abbott signed the bill hours after Carnival Cruise Line announced they would be returning to Texas next month for people who received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The popular cruise line has yet to make any statements on the recently signed bill and if this would impact their recent announcement. The cruise line did however thank both the Texas and Florida governors for making vaccinations available to their employees.

Texas is the seventh state to bar vaccine passports. Since vaccinations have become available, Abbott has always stressed that the option should not be mandatory.

