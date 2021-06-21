FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott vetoes part of budget that funds Legislature

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is following through on one of his threats, which was to cut funding to the Texas Legislature and their staff.

This was in retaliation to Democrats walking out to break quorum on his controversial voting bill.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about how Abbott has vetoed the part of the state budget bill that would fund the Texas Legislature.

