FOX 7 Discussion: Abortion law in Texas set to go into effect

Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill, will ban abortions in the state of Texas after six weeks of pregnancy. It will also give anyone the ability to sue someone even remotely involved in assisting with an abortion.

Jessica Colon, a GOP strategist, and Diana Gomez, the advocacy manager for Progress Texas, talk about the abortion law that is set to go in effect in Texas.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter