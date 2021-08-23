FOX 7 Discussion: Analysis shows $13.4B in preventable economic loss

The Texas economy is missing out on billions of dollars and according to new research, it's because of resistance from policymakers to enact protective measures against COVID-19.

A report from the Perryman Group, an economic research firm based out of Waco, claims that a lack of COVID-19 preventative measures, including mask requirements and measures to encourage high vaccination rates, will cost the Texas economy an estimated $13.4 billion annually.

President and CEO Dr. Ray Perryman joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this report in greater detail.

