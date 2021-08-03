FOX 7 Discussion: Anniversary of El Paso mass shooting

Two years ago today a gunman drove from Dallas to El Paso to open fire in a Walmart, specifically targeting Hispanic people and killing 23 people.

Two years later, the question is have we done enough to address instances like this?

Andy Hogue with the Travis County GOP and Mario Carillo with America's Voice join Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Suspected El Paso shooter indicted on capital murder charge by grand jury

North Texas grandparents of El Paso 'domestic terrorism' suspect release statement

‘No special session' Governor Abbott announces steps the state will take in wake of El Paso shooting

Man charged in El Paso Walmart shooting appears in federal court

___

