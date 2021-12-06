FOX 7 Discussion: Are you concerned about the Texas grid failing again?

Texas Democrats want to talk about the power grid.

Specifically, they want to talk about how it failed in February, how they don’t think enough has been done to fix it, and why they believe Republicans in statewide leadership positions are the ones to blame.

Democratic candidates and strategists see the power grid as the Republican party’s biggest vulnerability — and they see highlighting it as their best shot at winning crossover voters in the state’s 2022 election cycle, which is expected to be an uphill battle for the minority party.

Carla Brailey, the vice-chair of the Texas Democratic Party, and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to talk about how Texas Democrats see focusing on power grid failure as a winning campaign strategy heading into 2022.

