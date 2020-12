The city of Austin runoff election for City Council district seats 6 and 10 took place Tuesday.

Voters allowed incumbent Alison Alter to keep her seat in District 10, while incumbent Jimmy Flannigan was defeated in District 6 by Mackenzie Kelly

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.

