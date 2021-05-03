FOX 7 Discussion: Austin votes to reinstate the public camping ban

The highly discussed Proposition B, which would reinstate the camping ban in Austin, was a big winner in the city's special election this weekend.

The passing of the proposition brings up other questions about Austin's leadership and its citizens.

Travis County GOP Chairman and Save Austin Now co-founder Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about the camping ban that goes back into effect on May 11.

