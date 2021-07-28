FOX 7 Discussion: Austinites struggling to find affordable housing

Austin has one of the hottest housing markets in the country, which is also hurting affordability for low and middle-income families.

HousingWorks Austin has released its sixth annual Affordable Housing Analysis for the city, which looks at income, rent and home prices, homelessness and other factors related to affordability in each Austin City Council district.

HousingWorks Austin executive director Nora Linares-Moeller joins Mike Warren to talk about the analysis and affordability in Austin.

