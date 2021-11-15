FOX 7 Discussion: Beto O'Rourke enters race for Texas governor

It's official. Democrat Beto O'Rourke has entered the race for Texas governor.

In a campaign video, O'Rourke accused GOP leaders of losing touch with Texas voters:

"Instead, they're focusing on the kind of extremist policies around abortion or permit less carry or even in our schools that really only divide us and keep us apart and stop us from working together on the truly big things that we want to achieve for one another. It's a really small vision for such a big state, but it doesn't have to be that way. And I know that together we can get back to being big again."

Former Texas GOP chairman James Dickey and Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss Beto O'Rourke entering the race for Texas governor.

___

