FOX 7 Discussion: Campaign to reinstate banned books at Leander ISD

Some parents and students fought to get controversial books off reading lists, but now there's a campaign to re-instate those banned books.

After protests last school year over high school reading lists, Leander ISD started a review and removed a few books.

Jonathan Friedman with PEN America joins Mike Warren to talk about the organization's campaign to re-instate banned books at Leander ISD.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter