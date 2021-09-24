Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Campaign to reinstate banned books at Leander ISD

Jonathan Friedman with PEN America joins Mike Warren to talk about the organization's campaign to re-instate banned books at Leander ISD.

AUSTIN, Texas - Some parents and students fought to get controversial books off reading lists, but now there's a campaign to re-instate those banned books.

After protests last school year over high school reading lists, Leander ISD started a review and removed a few books

