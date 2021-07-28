FOX 7 Discussion: Candidate endorsed by Trump loses Texas runoff

The runoff election for a Texas congressional district has ended and the victor is the Republican candidate who did not receive former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Jake Ellezy defeated Susan Wright for the 6th congressional seat. Wright has been backed by Trump since the beginning of the race.

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Democratic consultant Joe Deshotel join Mike Warren to discuss the recent runoff for Texas District 6.

