FOX 7 Discussion: Chip Roy and Wendy Davis

The congressional race for District 21 is heating up! Now represented by freshman Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who lives just outside Austin in Hays County, the seat is, political forecasters agree, a toss-up.

Wendy Davis – the pink sneaker-wearing Texas Democrat who rose to fame among liberals for her 13-hour filibuster of a state Senate abortion bill in 2013, and then lost a high-profile run for governor a year later – is running against Chip Roy for the congressional seat in the Austin area. Previously a state senator from Fort Worth, Davis is now running in a booming congressional district that stretches from Austin to San Antonio.

The incumbent in the race, Republican Rep. Chip Roy, is a freshman lawmaker who once worked as chief of staff to Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and made headlines in May for single-handedly blocking $19 billion in disaster aid over protests that it didn't include money to address the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The spending bill ultimately passed, but not before Roy's delay frustrated lawmakers on both sides.

In 2018, Roy won the race with just 50.3 percent of the vote.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas are on FOX 7 Austin to talk about the congressional race for District 21.