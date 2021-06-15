FOX 7 Discussion: Concerns after ERCOT issues Conservation Alert

Following the winter storm, Texans were promised that there would be fixes to the power grid, but now, months later, the power grid is still struggling.

Last week Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that is supposed to keep the power grid running and stable, saying "Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid."

However, ERCOT issued a Conservation Alert earlier this week, asking consumers and businesses to reduce electric use through Friday, June 18.

Brent Bennett with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and energy attorney and engineer Chrysta Castaneda discuss what this means for Texas's power grid.

