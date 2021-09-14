FOX 7 Discussion: Doctors worried about Texas new abortion law

"Enough is enough" is the message from medical industry leaders across Texas, who are worried about the penalties for physicians imposed by two new abortion laws.

Doctors are worried about the consequences of SB 8, also known as the Heartbeat Bill, and the Texas Medical Association has said SB 4, which regulates abortion-inducing pills, criminalizes the practice of medicine.

Doctor John Carlo with the Texas Medical Association joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

