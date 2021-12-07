FOX 7 Discussion: DOJ sues Texas over new redistricting maps

On Monday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over its latest redistricting maps.

New political districts were drawn for the State Senate, State House, U.S. House and State Board of Education during the third special session.

Glenn Smith, the senior strategist at Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP Chairman, joins Mike Warren to talk about the lawsuit the Department of Justice filed against Texas over its latest redistricting maps.

