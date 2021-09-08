FOX 7 Discussion: Effort to help Afghan refugees ahead of 9/11 anniversary

To symbolize unity ahead of the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, the Islamic Center of Greater Austin and Restore Austin church will be gathering resources for Afghanistan refugees.

Supplies can be dropped off at Restore Austin Church at 201 E Mary St., Austin, Texas 78704 on Sept. 11, 2021, as part of the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network (MFNN) 9/11 Day of Service.

Supply boxes should be male-, female- and child-specific and include a variety of personal items. For additional information on what is needed, click here.

Pastor Zach Lambert with Restore Austin Church joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss how you can help gather resources for Afghanistan refugees ahead of the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

