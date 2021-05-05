FOX 7 Discussion: Efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin area has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Texas, but there's still a significant number of people who haven't gotten it.
To address this, local groups are reaching out to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence.
Stephanie Cerda, vaccine equity project manager with the United Way for Greater Austin, joins Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.
