FOX 7 Discussion: Evictions resume for tenants impacted by COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas - Landlords are able to start the eviction process this month.
They had been on pause for tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 but there's a new "roadmap" to help them navigate this process and find financial relief.
Emily Blair, executive vice-president of the Austin Apartment Association, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the new roadmap to help renters in Austin.
