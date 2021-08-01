FOX 7 Discussion: Federal eviction moratorium expires

The federal eviction moratorium has officially expired as of early Sunday morning.

Nationally, this could affect millions of tenants and landlords that were relying on these payments to stay in their housing. However, locally there are still some options for relief.

Emily Blair, the executive vice president of the Austin Apartment Association, joins FOX 7's John Krinjak to break down what protections are still available for tenants in Austin and beyond.

