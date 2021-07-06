FOX 7 Discussion: Fertility unaffected by COVID-19 vaccine, studies say

Expand / Collapse search

Dr. Parviz Kavoussi and Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi, brothers who treat fertility patients, join Rebecca Thomas to talk about these studies.

AUSTIN, Texas - There's been concern about how COVID-19 vaccines might impact fertility for couples, but new studies are shedding light on the associated risks.

Dr. Parviz Kavoussi and Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi, who are brothers who treat fertility patients at St. David's South Austin Medical Center join Rebecca Thomas to talk about these studies.

