FOX 7 Discussion: Fertility unaffected by COVID-19 vaccine, studies say

There's been concern about how COVID-19 vaccines might impact fertility for couples, but new studies are shedding light on the associated risks.

Dr. Parviz Kavoussi and Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi, who are brothers who treat fertility patients at St. David's South Austin Medical Center join Rebecca Thomas to talk about these studies.

