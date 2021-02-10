FOX 7 Discussion: Firefighters union seeking binding arbitration option
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Firefighters Association is proposing a city charter amendment to require binding arbitration if collective bargaining negotiations with the city reach an impasse.
Their petition was certified by the City of Austin and Tuesday afternoon, the Austin City Council approved the ballot language for the proposal.
Bob Nicks, AFA president, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.
