FOX 7 Discussion: Gov Abbott weighs in on safety in City of Austin

Austin is seeing its highest number of homicides in 20 years.

Over the summer, Austin City Council approved cutting or reallocating up to $150 million in funding for the Austin Police Department. More than $20 million previously dedicated to unfilled positions, overtime, and cadet classes were immediately cut. Three upcoming cadet classes were canceled.

Chief Brian Manley has said the department was understaffed before the cuts and are now having to take detectives off of cases to do patrols. All of this has gotten the ear of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Governor Greg Abbott joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about public safety within the capital of Texas.

