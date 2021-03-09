FOX 7 Discussion: Gov. Abbott’s visit to South Texas border
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott visited South Texas to focus on border security efforts amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The governor is calling the situation at the border a crisis. He says cartels are ramping up drug trafficking and human smuggling. Children are coming in, in record numbers.
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and immigration attorney Pooji Sethi share their opinions on Abbott calling the situation at the border a crisis.