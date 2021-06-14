FOX 7 Discussion: Impact of Texas Legislature on healthcare industry

Nurses have been on the frontlines helping the community fight COVID-19.

After the past year, many were hoping to receive support from state lawmakers, but Texas nursing organizations are calling the 87th Texas Legislature was "a staggering disappointment."

Cindy Zolnierek, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association, joins Mike Warren to discuss how the 87th Legislature will impact the healthcare industry.

