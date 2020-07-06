Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Is the president trying to divide the country?

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to discuss President Trump's recent comments about NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

AUSTIN, Texas - President Donald Trump talked about the growing division in this country on Friday night during a speech at Mount Rushmore. Over the weekend in Washington D.C., the president continued his rhetoric about defeating what he calls the "Radical Left."

However, then on Monday he tweeted: "Has @BubbaWallace  apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.