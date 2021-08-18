FOX 7 Discussion: Lawsuit claims Abbott's mask mandate violates ADA

Disability rights activists are suing Gov. Greg Abbott over his COVID-19 executive order which prohibits mask mandates.

The lawsuit claims Abbott's order violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. It's the latest move intended to protect kids in school while COVID-19 hospitalizations and death climb across the state.

Robert Winterode, Attorney for Disability Rights Texas, joins Mike Warren to discuss the lawsuit.

___

