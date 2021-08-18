Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Lawsuit claims Abbott's mask mandate violates ADA

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: Lawsuit claims Abbott's mask mandate violates ADA

Robert Winterode, Attorney for Disability Rights Texas, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the lawsuit claiming Gov. Abbott's prohibition on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

AUSTIN, Texas - Disability rights activists are suing Gov. Greg Abbott over his COVID-19 executive order which prohibits mask mandates.

The lawsuit claims Abbott's order violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. It's the latest move intended to protect kids in school while COVID-19 hospitalizations and death climb across the state.

Robert Winterode, Attorney for Disability Rights Texas, joins Mike Warren to discuss the lawsuit.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter