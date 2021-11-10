FOX 7 Discussion: Legal challenges to the Texas abortion law
AUSTIN, Texas - Numerous lawsuits against the Texas abortion law were argued in a Travis County courtroom today.
Abortion providers, doctors and Planned Parenthood argued against the constitutionality of Senate Bill 8.
Diana Gomez, an advocacy director at Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, join Mike Warren to talk more about the challenges against Texas' abortion law.
