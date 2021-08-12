FOX 7 Discussion: Legal fight over emergency health powers

The fight between the state and local governments over mask mandates will now play out through the courts.

On Tuesday, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County sued to regain public health crisis powers and on Wednesday, the state filed legal action against a Dallas County order.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also tweeted that any government entity that mandates masks will be taken to court.

UT law professor Randall Erben joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the legal battles over Abbott's mask mandate ban.

