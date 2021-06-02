FOX 7 Discussion: Legislature passes measures to address Big Freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Almost four months after the Big Freeze, Texas lawmakers have wrapped up their legislative session with measures, they hope, will address some of the deadly problems that left millions in the cold.
Dr. Pablo Pinto, director of the Center for Public Policy at the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston, joins Mike Warren to discuss some of these measures.
