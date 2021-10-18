Expand / Collapse search

Fox 7 Discussion: Matthew Dowd and Beto O’Rourke ticket for 2022?

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

Fox 7 Discussion: Matthew Dowd aiming to take on Republican Dan Patrick

Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, talk about the social media discussion between Democratic candidate Matthew Dowd and the Twitter account BETO.

AUSTIN, Texas - Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign who later split with the former president publicly, is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, talk about the social media discussion between Democratic candidate Matthew Dowd and the Twitter account BETO.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter