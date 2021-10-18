Fox 7 Discussion: Matthew Dowd and Beto O’Rourke ticket for 2022?

Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign who later split with the former president publicly, is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, talk about the social media discussion between Democratic candidate Matthew Dowd and the Twitter account BETO.

