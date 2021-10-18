Fox 7 Discussion: Matthew Dowd and Beto O’Rourke ticket for 2022?
AUSTIN, Texas - Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign who later split with the former president publicly, is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.
Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, talk about the social media discussion between Democratic candidate Matthew Dowd and the Twitter account BETO.
