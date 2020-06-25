FOX 7 Discussion: Mayor Adler responds to pause on reopening Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will be pausing any further phases to open the state as he responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, the state is in Stage 3 of the governor's reopening plan. Businesses that are permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott's latest decision to pause the reopening of Texas as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the state.