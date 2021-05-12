FOX 7 Discussion: Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a perfect time to talk about just how important mental health is to our overall health.

One in five Americans has a mental illness, such as depression or anxiety. It's common that most people live with one or know someone who does.

Karen Ranus, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Central Texas, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the importance of mental health.

