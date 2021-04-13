FOX 7 Discussion: NCAA board shows support for trans athletes

The NCAA board of governors is making it clear that they are supportive of transgender athletes and plans to take them into consideration when choosing where to host their championship games.

The board said that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of discrimination will be considered when determining where NCAA championships can be conducted.

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Jessica Shortall from Texas Competes talk about the NCAA board of governors' position on transgender bills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS