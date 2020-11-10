FOX 7 Discussion: New rapid training effort to help with unemployment
AUSTIN, Texas - Workforce Solutions Capital Area announces the launch of RE:WorkNOW, a months-long, direct outreach effort to Travis County’s jobless.
RE:WorkNOW is a rapid training effort within the Austin Metro Area Community Workforce Plan, designed to assist 260 of the City of Austin and Travis County’s approximately 50,000 jobless residents connect to no-cost, rapid, and safe training.
Workforce Solutions Capital Area CEO Tamara Atkinson talks about the new rapid training effort and how it will help with unemployment.