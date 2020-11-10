Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: New rapid training effort to help with unemployment

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: New rapid training effort to help with unemployment

Workforce Solutions Capital Area CEO Tamara Atkinson talks about the new rapid training effort and how it will help with unemployment.

AUSTIN, Texas - Workforce Solutions Capital Area announces the launch of RE:WorkNOW, a months-long, direct outreach effort to Travis County’s jobless.

RE:WorkNOW is a rapid training effort within the Austin Metro Area Community Workforce Plan, designed to assist 260 of the City of Austin and Travis County’s approximately 50,000 jobless residents connect to no-cost, rapid, and safe training.

Workforce Solutions Capital Area CEO Tamara Atkinson talks about the new rapid training effort and how it will help with unemployment.