FOX 7 Discussion: New rapid training effort to help with unemployment

Workforce Solutions Capital Area announces the launch of RE:WorkNOW, a months-long, direct outreach effort to Travis County’s jobless.

RE:WorkNOW is a rapid training effort within the Austin Metro Area Community Workforce Plan, designed to assist 260 of the City of Austin and Travis County’s approximately 50,000 jobless residents connect to no-cost, rapid, and safe training.

Workforce Solutions Capital Area CEO Tamara Atkinson talks about the new rapid training effort and how it will help with unemployment.