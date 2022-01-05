FOX 7 Discussion: One year after U.S. Capitol Riot

Tomorrow marks one year since the riot at the US Capitol, and some new polling out reveals that your political party affiliation may have a pretty big impact on your perception of what happened that day.

A new ABC Ipsos poll saying that ninety-six percent of Democrats think what happened that day was a clear attack on democracy. But if you ask Republicans about January 6th, more than half say the riot was an effort to protect democracy.

Jamarr Brown, co-executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and former Texas GOP Chair James Dickey join John Krinjak to discuss the anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Capitol Riot: A look back on year since January 6 insurrection

Jan. 6 riot: U.S. Capitol Police making changes in aftermath of insurrection

Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter