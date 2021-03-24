Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Protecting child sex assault victims

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: Protecting child sex assault victims

State Rep. Shawn Thierry joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about HB 162, or the Protect Child Victims of Sexual Assault Act.

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are making another attempt to protect child sex assault victims from being arrested and charged.

The legislature approved it two years ago, but it was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

State Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-Houston) has refiled HB 162 or the Protect Child Victims of Sexual Assault Act, formerly HB 1771 in the 86th Legislature. She joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS