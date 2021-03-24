FOX 7 Discussion: Protecting child sex assault victims

State lawmakers are making another attempt to protect child sex assault victims from being arrested and charged.

The legislature approved it two years ago, but it was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

State Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-Houston) has refiled HB 162 or the Protect Child Victims of Sexual Assault Act, formerly HB 1771 in the 86th Legislature. She joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

