We're two months away from the 2020 presidential election.

Here in Texas, there is a final push to get people registered to vote, as the deadline to register is October 5.

The VP of voter services at the League of Women Voters Austin Area, Pam Bixby, joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss how the organization is making it easier for women in the area to register to vote in the upcoming election.

For more FOX 7 Discussions, click here.