FOX 7 Discussion: Reaction to city's phased Prop B enforcement

Today, the City of Austin released its plans for a phased approach to enforce Prop B.

Earlier this month, Austinites voted in favor of Prop B, which reinstates the camping ban downtown and in areas near downtown. The results were 57% for versus 43% against. Enforcement begins tomorrow.

Cleo Petricek, co-founder of Save Austin Now, joins Mike Warren with her reaction to the city's new homeless camping guidelines.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS