FOX 7 Discussion: Redrawing Austin's City Council districts

New Austin City Council districts are coming for the 2022 election.

The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will be drawing new boundary lines and they want your input. The ICRC will be hosting a series of public input forums on district boundaries:

Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: District 7 at Northwest Recreation Center

Tuesday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m.: District 8 at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Saturday, July 31 from 2-4 p.m.: District 4 at Gus Garcia Recreation Center

Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m.: District 6 at Spicewood Springs Branch Library

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1-3 p.m.: District 3 at Ruiz Branch Library

Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m.: District 2 location pending.

S aturday, Aug. 14 from 1-3 p.m.: District 1 at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m.: District 5 at Manchaca Road Library

A virtual public forum is also being planned for August.

Along with census data, publicly submitted comments will be used to assist the commission when it begins drawing district boundaries between March-Nov. 2021.

Commission Chair and District 7 Councilmember Christina Puentes joins Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.

