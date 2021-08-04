FOX 7 Discussion: Report highlights inconsistent hate crime laws

There has been a spike in hate violence in recent years.

New analysis conducted by 16 civil rights organizations shows there's inconsistent and limited laws to address hate crimes across the U.S.

The Movement Advancement Project created the report in partnership with organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Senior researcher Logan Casey joins Mike Warren to discuss analysis showing inconsistent and limited laws to address hate crime.

