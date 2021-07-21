Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Round Rock ISD police nationally recognized

Round Rock ISD police chief Jeffrey Yarbrough joins Mike Warren to talk about its recent national recognition of its campus safety model.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Round Rock ISD Police Department is receiving national recognition for keeping students safe.

Later this month, they'll share their campus safety model with school districts across the U.S. 

RRISD police chief Jeffrey Yarbrough joins Mike Warren to talk about the recognition and its campus safety model.

