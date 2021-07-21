FOX 7 Discussion: Round Rock ISD police nationally recognized
AUSTIN, Texas - The Round Rock ISD Police Department is receiving national recognition for keeping students safe.
Later this month, they'll share their campus safety model with school districts across the U.S.
RRISD police chief Jeffrey Yarbrough joins Mike Warren to talk about the recognition and its campus safety model.
