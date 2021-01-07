FOX 7 Discussion: Security failures at the U.S. Capitol

On Wednesday, Americans watched in astonishment as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was working to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

It took hours for police to get control of the situation and to secure the Capitol, but the question on everyone's mind now is how was this allowed to happen.

Spencer Coursen, threat management expert with Coursen Security Group and author of the upcoming book "The Safety Trap: A Security Expert's Secrets for Staying Safe in a Dangerous World" joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS