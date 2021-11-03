FOX 7 Discussion: Should Democrats be nervous following the election?
AUSTIN, Texas - After yesterday's elections, some people are wondering, could we be seeing a Republican resurgence?
Voters in Virginia elected a Republican governor last night in a race that at least early on was expected to be an easy win for Democrat Terry McAuliffe and President Biden won Virginia by 10 points only a year ago.
Ed Espinosa, the president of Progress Texas, and James Dickey, the former Texas GOP chairman, join Rebecca Thomas to talk about a few key races in the election.
