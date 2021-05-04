Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Should Trump be allowed on Facebook again?

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

Travis County GOP Communications Director Andy Hogue and Jamarr Brown, a Democratic National Committee member, talk about if Trump should be allowed back on Facebook.

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a possibility that former President Donald Trump could be back on social media

Facebook is mulling over the decision this week whether or not the former president could -- or should -- be allowed on their platform.

The social media giant's oversight board will rule tomorrow whether Facebook should lift Trump's suspension from the platform

