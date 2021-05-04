FOX 7 Discussion: Should Trump be allowed on Facebook again?

There's a possibility that former President Donald Trump could be back on social media.

Facebook is mulling over the decision this week whether or not the former president could -- or should -- be allowed on their platform.

The social media giant's oversight board will rule tomorrow whether Facebook should lift Trump's suspension from the platform.



Travis County GOP Communications Director Andy Hogue and Jamarr Brown, a Democratic National Committee member, talk about if Trump should be allowed back on Facebook.

